LACONIA — Police handled 138 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Friday.
Four people were arrested.
Katrina L. Tatro, 24, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Michael A. Bourque, 55, no fixed address, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Noah Durant, 24, of Elmwood Avenue, in Manchester, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Javon R. Sage, 40, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 53 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 46 motorists receiving written warnings. A traffic accident on Union Avenue was investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a drug overdose.
Reports of fraud at Meredith Bridge Condominiums, and at Bank of New Hampshire were investigated.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Province Street, and at Old Landmark Storage on Fair Street.
A possible drug violation on Union Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Harrison Street.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
