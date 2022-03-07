LACONIA — Police handled 164 service calls between noon last Tuesday and noon last Friday.
Two people were arrested.
Ruth S. Morley, 37, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was arrested on breach of bail conditions.
Meya Minor, 24, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without giving proof of financial responsibility, and driving after license revocation or suspension.
Officers made 76 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 69 drivers being given written warnings, and four receiving verbal warnings. Traffic accidents on Belmont Road (Route 106), the Laconia Bypass, Main Street, and at the intersection of Union Avenue and Messer Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Pleasant Street, and on Academy Street.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of burglary on Methodist Circle was investigated.
Officers investigated two reports of sex offenses.
Police investigated a report of a burglary at the Dollar Tree store.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including two that were classified as domestic disturbances.
