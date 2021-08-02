LACONIA — Police handled 190 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Nine people were arrested.
Keith A. Walker, 34, of Moultonborough Neck Road, in Moultonborough, was arrested on a warrant.
Jessica R. Greenwood, 34, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of nonconsensual dissemination of private sex images.
Ashley R. Huckins, 33, of Lakewood Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Andrew J. Lafrance, 49, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Eric J. Lewis, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Nicole A. Hollins, 34, of Corliss Hill Road, in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Amin S. Wilson, 43, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal threatening involving a firearm, and domestic violence simple assault. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Juan G. Bratiny-Rios, 27, of Strafford Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, domestic violence obstruction of the reporting of a crime or injury, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
Roxanne L. Kalin, 31, of Weirs Boulevard, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Officers made 55 motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers being given traffic summonses, and 47 others getting written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Endicott Street North, Harvard Street, Lakeside Avenue, and Meredith Center Road were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Lougee Court.
Reports of thefts on Pine Street, and at the Dollar Tree store, Mountain View Condominiums, Walmart, Opechee Gardens apartments, and the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Hawthorne Street, and on Jewett Street.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Reports of vandalism on Spring Street, and at the Concord Hospital-Laconia parking lot were investigated.
Officers responded to 12 disturbance calls.
