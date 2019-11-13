LACONIA — Police handled 59 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Two people were arrested.
Clarence C. Vieu III, 52, of Lyman Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Marissa M. Monsante, 24, of Bog Road, in Alexandria, was arrested for DWI.
Officers conducted two motor vehicle stops.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Union Avenue.
A report of a theft at the Summit at Four Seasons was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Gilford Avenue and at the Laconia Post Office.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
