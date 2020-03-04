Laconia police responded to 212 calls for service during the 72-hour period ending at noon on Feb. 17, making seven arrests and taking one person into protective custody.
Police arrested Sean C. Dillon, 39, of Pine Cone Lane, Meredith, on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Police charged Amanda L. Ranni, 36, of Meredith Center Road, Laconia, with operating with a suspended registration.
Police arrested Tony Freeman, 33, a transient from Laconia, on two warrants from other jurisdictions and two bench warrants.
Police arrested Collin Robert Zaremba, 21, on an arrest warrant from another jurisdiction.
Police charged Michelle Smith Newquist, 49, of Morrill Street, Gilford, with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.
Police arrested Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 44, a transient from Laconia, on a bench warrant.
Police arrested Leo Paul Joseph Brochu, 42, of Spring Street, Laconia, on a bench warrant.
Police charged Jameson T. Brisendine, 24, Depot Street, Weare, with three counts of criminal mischief.
Police investigated a report of a missing person.
Police investigated a report of a runaway.
Police investigated reported assaults on Court Street and South Main Street.
Police logged a violation of a restraining order.
Police investigated three domestic disturbances.
Police investigated reported thefts on Union Avenue and Academy Street.
Police investigated a shoplifting complaint on Court Street.
Police investigated a vandalism complaint.
Police investigated a harassment complaint on Main Street.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Lakeshore Road.
Police investigated a neighbor dispute on Valley Street.
Police investigated reported disturbances on Highland Street, North Main Street, and Union Avenue.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Cottage Street, Lyford Street, and South Main Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious automobiles on Rowe Court, Spring Street, Pine Street, Orange Court, and Tower Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious activity on Landing Lane, Harvard Street, and Union Avenue.
Police investigated one juvenile complaint.
Police investigated four animal complaints.
There was one miscellaneous complaint.
Police provided one civil standby.
Police investigated accidents at the intersection of Parade and Old Parade roads, Belmont Road and the Laconia Bypass, Stark Street and Union Avenue, Elm and School streets, and on Union Avenue.
Police investigated eight motor vehicle complaints.
Police made 110 motor vehicle stops.
Police logged five parking violations.
Police assisted a disabled vehicle on the Laconia Bypass.
Police logged one alarm activation.
Police provided three relays.
Police made three wellbeing checks.
Police made a house check.
Police served standby for a fire on Shore Drive.
There were three requests for officers.
There were two requests for police information.
There were nine requests for extra patrols.
There were three calls for medical aid.
There was one notification.
There was one hangup call.
Police logged three community policing events.
Police logged property for destruction.
Police assisted another police department.
There were two requests to assist other agencies.
