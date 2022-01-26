LACONIA — Police handled 228 service calls from noon last Friday through noon Tuesday.
Nine people were arrested.
Patrick J. McDonald, 28, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, in addition to two charges of receiving stolen property, and for beach of bail conditions.
Jordan A. Brown, 21, of Livingston Road, in Meredith, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Natausha L. Deroche, 27, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for simple assault.
Timothy E. Peavey, 61, no fixed address, was arrested on four charges of driving after being certified an habitual offender, and breach of bail conditions. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Tyler M. Benton, 39, of Wentworth Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Christina M. Chioccola, 36, of Dam Site Road, in Barnstead, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Christopher Kaiser, 47, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Kelani A. Castellez, 34, of Range Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Mark L. Marceau Jr., 35, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
One person was taken into protective custody for being under the influence of drugs.
Officers made 100 motor vehicle stops which resulted in nine drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 93 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Endicott Street North (Route 3), Union Avenue, Meredith Center Road, Court Street, South Main Street, and Meredith Center and Parade roads were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Pine Street, and at the Laconia Ice Arena.
Reports of shoplifting at the Laconia Antique Center, and at Walgreens were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Dyer Street.
A report of harassment on Batchelder Street was investigated.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.