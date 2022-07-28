LACONIA — Police handled 178 service calls from noon July 22 through noon Monday.
Thirteen people were arrested.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 46, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Dylan Speak, 20, of Terrace Lane, in Pembroke, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Kenneth E. Brunelle, 60, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug, and a charge of dealing/possessing a controlled prescription drug without a prescription. He was also arrest on multiple bench warrants.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Corinne M. Rendflash, 43, no fixed address, was arrested for DWI, reckless driving, and reckless conduct.
Jon Monroe, 60, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.
Richard M. Monty, 27, of Wolfe Den Drive, in New Hampton, was arrested for DWI (second offense).
Guo Ling Ling Ng, 62, of Dartmouth Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Alexander J. Schwartz, 25, of Davidson Drive, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Richard C. Vashaw, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kyle R. Cullen, 18, of Gilford Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Kenneth M. Miner, 37, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Russell A. Bean, 52, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Two people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 37 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 33 others being given written warnings. Accidents on Union Avenue, Weirs Boulevard, and at Messer and Church streets, and Parade and Roller Coaster roads were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Garfield Street, and in the City Hall parking lot.
A possible drug violation at the Best Western Plus Landmark Inn was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud at Walgreens.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Reports of vandalism at Hi Spot Motel, and at the Overlook Condominiums were investigated.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, three of which were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.