LACONIA — Police handled 205 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Six people were arrested.
Qwaide M. Sanborn, 20, of Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Laurie Macleod, 61, of Range Road in Belmont, was arrested on three charges of forgery of a government instrument and three charges of theft by deception.
Jerod I. Brining, 34, of New Salem Street in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Seth F. Wingate, 36, of Summer Street in Northfield, was arrested on a warrant.
Adam J. McGovern, 26, of Main Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving while impaired (DUI).
Jason M. Macleod, 43, of Range Road in Belmont, was arrested on charges of forgery of a government instrument and theft by deception.
One person was taken into protective custody.
Officers conducted 47 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Elm Street and on Union Avenue were investigated.
Police assisted one motorist locked out of their vehicle.
One call was about a juvenile matter.
Police were called to assist another agency or department three times.
Officers served one restraining order.
Police investigated two reports of vandalism.
Officers were called to render medical aid four times.
There was one call about sex offenses.
Police investigated three reports of suspicious vehicles.
Officers responded to investigate one report of harassment.
Police investigated two reports of loitering.
Officers were called to investigate two reports of burglary.
There were two animal complaints.
Offices were called to investigate two reports of shoplifting.
Police investigated one report of fraud.
Officers were called for four welfare checks.
Police investigated four reports of theft, including one motor vehicle theft.
Officers investigated one report of assault.
Police investigated 12 reports of suspicious persons.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
