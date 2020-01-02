Police made five arrests between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.
Police charged Velvet Elaine Weeks, 48, a transient, with willful concealment of alcohol and criminal trespass on Court Street on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Police charged Raeven N. Checkos, 37, of Orchard Street, Laconia, with possession of methamphetamine and arrested Checkos on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Police charged Thomas Cassandra, 30, of Summer Street, Laconia, with resisting arrest, physical assault, and physical contact following a disturbance at that address on Jan. 1.
Police charged Nicholas Range, 40, of Adams Street, Laconia, with failure to produce a license and driving with an expired license-subsequent offense.
Police arrested Crystal Marie Merchant, 36, a transient, on a bench warrant and a warrant from another jurisdiction on Jan. 2. She also was charged with possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor forgery.
Police investigated reported assaults on Blueberry Lane and Lakeside Avenue and served a restraining order on Treetop Circle.
Police investigated thefts on Kingsley Avenue, Union Avenue, Clinton Street, and South Main Street.
Police responded to medical aid requests on Union Avenue, Hawthorne Street, Greystone Place, Old North Main Street, and White Oaks Road; requests for officers on Union Avenue, Beacon Street East, and Elm Street; a request for extra patrols on Beacon Street East; welfare checks on Blueberry Lane and Court and Baldwin streets; and a suicidal person on Union Avenue.
Police investigated hangup calls on Union Avenue and Strafford Street; animal complaints on Hamilton Avenue and Old State Road; a domestic disturbance on Webster Street; and disturbances on Provencal Road, Parade and Old Parade roads, Union Avenue, and Court Street.
There were four requests for information; juvenile complaints on Union Avenue and Hawthorne Street; and service of paperwork on Oak Street.
Police investigated accidents on Lyman and Jefferson streets and on Union Avenue, and a hit-and-run accident on Main Street.
Police investigated motor vehicle complaints on Jewett Street and Weirs Boulevard; a disabled automobile at the Belmont Road overpass; and suspicious autos on Union Avenue, Lakeside and New Hampshire avenues, Batchelder Street, Right Way Path, Merrimac Street, Court Street, and South Main Street;
Police made 34 motor vehicle stops.
Police provided a relay at City Hall; assisted other agencies; and provided a public service on Union Avenue.
There was a report of found property; an alarm activation on Morningside Drive; reports of suspicious persons on Endicott North Street, Church and Howard streets, Union Avenue and Elm Street, Union and Gilford avenues, Union Avenue, and Court Street; and suspicious activity on Weirs Boulevard.
Police report two sex offender registrations; parking violations on Webster Street and Lakeside Avenue; civil matters on Union Avenue and Shepard Street; and a loitering complaint on Court Street.
