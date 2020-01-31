Laconia police responded to 64 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Jan. 23, making two arrests.
Police charged Coreen B. Gagne, 20, of Spring Street, Laconia, with driving with suspended registration and driving after revocation.
Police charged Robert Matteson, 27, of Harrison Street, Laconia, with criminal trespass and arrested him on a bench warrant.
Police investigated a reported assault.
Police investigated a domestic disturbance.
Police investigated reported disturbances on Union Avenue and Lincoln Street.
Police investigated a reported noise disturbance on Union Avenue.
Police investigated a reported theft on Gilbert Street.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Sheridan Street.
Police responded to four juvenile complaints.
Police responded to two reports of intoxicated persons.
Police investigated complaints of suspicious persons on Highland Street and Beacon Street East.
Police investigated reports of suspicious automobiles on Union Avenue and at Elm and Fairmont streets.
Police investigated reports of suspicious activity in Academy Square.
Police investigated a report of harassing phone calls.
Police responded to three animal complaints.
Police provided one civil standby.
Police investigated an accident at Weirs Boulevard and Evergreen Drive.
Police investigated two motor vehicle complaints.
Police made 19 motor vehicle stops.
Police issued a summons.
There was one alarm activation.
Police logged two calls for medical aid.
Police made three wellbeing checks.
Police made one house check.
Police logged found property for destruction.
There were two requests for extra patrols.
Police logged two requests for officers.
Police provided a relay.
There was one assist to another agency.
There was one request for police information.
