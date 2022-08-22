LACONIA — Police responded to 277 calls for service during the period from noon Aug. 12 to noon Aug. 17.
Ten people were arrested.
Jessica J. Berry, 48, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of simple assault with bodily injury.
Matthew R. Therrien, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on existing bench warrants.
Devon A. Eldridge, 27, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Alec R. Davis, 27, of Mile Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Carrie Gray, 33, of Academy Street in Laconia, was arrested on existing bench warrants.
Wayne Aaron Hicks, 38, no fixed address, was arrested on three charges of violation of a protective order.
Jean Robert Masse Jr., 63, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on three charges of domestic violence: criminal threatening, fear of bodily injury; simple assault, physical contact; criminal threatening against another person, deadly weapon; and criminal threatening with deadly weapon.
Richard L. Fielders III, 26, of Wellington Drive in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Kenneth M. Miner, 37, of Country Club Road in Laconia, was arrested on existing bench warrants.
William Slocum, 36, of Loudon Road in Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Five people received summonses for criminal trespassing at 1 Right Way Path. Cole Brown, 20; Danny Le, 20; Darian Goodness, 21; John Bailey, 21; and Aidan Skiffinton, 20, are all of Wakefield, Rhode Island.
Police issued 52 written warnings in the course of motor vehicle stops. One motorist received a verbal warning and two drivers received a summons.
Motor vehicle accidents near Church Street, three on Union Avenue, at Main Street and Beacon Street East, and at Parade Road and Windemere Heights, and at South Main Street, and on Weirs Boulevard were investigated, as was a hit-and-run on Union Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of domestic violence.
Police performed nine welfare checks.
Assaults in Rotary Park and Beacon Street East, and on Lakeside Avenue, and on New Salem Street were investigated.
A report of harassment on North Main Street was investigated.
Police checked on a report of a suspicious person at Meredith Bridge Cemetery and Monroe Street.
Reports of criminal threatening on Meredith Center Road, and on New Salem Street, and at Rotary Park, and on Lakeshore Road were investigated.
Officers responded to a call for a missing person on Meadow Street.
Seventeen different reports for disturbances were taken.
Property found on Strafford Street, and property on South Main Street was tagged and stored by police.
Six animal complaints were recorded.
A reported theft at Blueberry Lane was investigated.
Officers responded to three calls for service involving juveniles.
