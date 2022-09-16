LACONIA — Police handled 234 service calls between noon Monday and noon Thursday.
Five people were arrested.
Myrissa P. Abad, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Nathan A. Walter, 31, of Oak Street, in Laconia, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Christopher Stewart, 33, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and for breach of bail.
Samantha P. Sulloway, 25, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Heather L. Michael, 39, of Dartmouth Street, in Laconia, was arrested for willful concealment. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 54 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses, 49 being given written warnings, and one getting a verbal warning. An accident at Union Avenue and Lake Street was investigated.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of vehicle thefts on Court Street, and on Union Avenue.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Tiffany Drive, Arch Street, Academy Street, the Main Street parking lot, at the Best Western Plus Landmark Inn, and at McDonald's were investigated.
Reports of vandalism at the downtown parking garage, and at Irwin Motors were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Dixon Street.
A report of criminal trespass at Laconia High School was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Laconia High School.
Officers responded to 10 disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
