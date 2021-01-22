LACONIA — Police responded to 85 service calls between noon Thursday and noon Friday, Jan. 22.
Four people were arrested.
Christopher Horsey, 24, of Wallace Court, in Laconia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree assault.
Michael R. Murphy, 43, of North Main Street, was arrested on a charge of possession of heroin or crack cocaine.
Danis Contreras-Andino, 47, of Parker Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Courtney Walker, 36, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 27 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 20 drivers receiving written warnings. Officers investigated a traffic accident on Union Avenue.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Academy Street.
Reports of thefts on White Oaks Road, and on West Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of sex offense.
A report of vandalism on Wilson Court was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls.
