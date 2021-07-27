LACONIA — Police handled 287 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Tuesday, July 27.
Eleven people were arrested.
Dakota Plummer, 21, of Ladd Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving without giving proof of financial responsibility.
Dale Mathewson Jr., 54, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on warrant.
Christopher M. Dame Jr., 24, of Malden, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and disorderly conduct.
Larry W. Berwick, 62, of Perkins Drive, in Laconia, was arrested was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense), and for having an open container of alcoholic beverage inside the passenger compartment of a motor vehicle.
Skyler S. Durgin, 19, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Nicole L. Fry, 33, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Crystal Brown, 29, of Route 140, Gilmanton, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Darcy J. Thibaudeau, 42, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Ryan Decato, 31, of Hawkins Pond Road, in Center Harbor, was arrested on a warrant.
McKayla Bond, 25, of Provencal Road, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Jaiden A. Boston, 24, of Fairview Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault, and two charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Officers made 93 motor vehicle stops which resulted in five drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 85 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Court Street, and on Union Avenue were investigated.
Eleven calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated three reports of assaults.
Reports of thefts on McGrath Street, and at the Weirs Beach Docks, Vista Foods, and at the Landmark Inn were investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Merrimac Street, Messer Street, and on Emerald Drive were investigated.
Reports of harassment on Union Avenue and on Court Street were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of criminal threatening on Leigh Court was investigated.
Officers responded to 14 disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
