LACONIA — Police handled 45 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Two people were arrested.
Mickayla A. Cantin, 22, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Thomas M. Noe, 50, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of aggravated DWI, DWI (subsequent offense), driving after his license was revoked or suspended, and conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Officers made 16 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and nine others being given written warnings.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Boulder Lane.
A report of a possible sex assault was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Winter Street.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including three that were classified as domestic disturbances.
