LACONIA — Police handled 37 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Thursday.
One person was arrested.
Peter E. Morrissette, 57, of Smith Cove Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Officers conducted 10 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at the intersection of Union Avenue and Stark Street.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Reports of assaults on South Main Street and in Rotary Park were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Beaman Street.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.