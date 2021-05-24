LACONIA — Police handled 286 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Nine people were arrested.
Samantha Shada, 25, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Velvet E. Weeks, 50, no fixed address, was arrested for breach of bail.
Jacob R. Sirles, 30, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two separate occasions for driving after having been certified an habitual offender. He was also arrested on a charge of breach of bail conditions.
Devohn Johnson, 19, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Adam W. Kasian, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Sasha C. Arcouette, 31, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Corrine K. Murphy, 40, of Asteria Lane, in Rochester, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense), driving after having been certified an habitual offender, reckless driving, having an open container of alcoholic beverage inside a vehicle, and breach of bail.
Christopher M. Robinson, 49, of Union Street, in Littleton, was arrested on two charges of burglary.
Christopher Paquin, 30, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant from another law enforcement agency, was well as multiple bench warrants.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 54, no fixed address, was issued a summons for drinking in public.
Officers made 128 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 10 drivers being issued summonses, and 113 others getting written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Beacon Street East, Shore Drive, Endicott Street East, White Oaks Road, Parade Road, and at Union Avenue and Elm Street were investigated.
Seven calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Keasor Court, and at Woodland Heights School.
A possible drug violation on Overland Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism at Shanghai restaurant on South Main Street, and at the former State Prison.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of harassment at the Circle K convenience store was investigated.
Police investigated reports of stalking on McGrath Street, and on Pine Street Extension.
A report of criminal threatening on Keasor Court was investigated.
Officers responded to 21 disturbance calls, including four which were classified as domestic disturbances.
