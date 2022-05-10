LACONIA — Police handled 141 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Matthew R. Belmore, 49, of Rushville, Nebraska, was arrested on charges of burglary, witness tampering, and forgery.
Ryan Collins, 37, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of burglary. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Samantha L. Miller, 42, of Laconia Road, in Tilton, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of theft, and criminal trespass.
Richard R. Glover, 51, of Tilton Road, in Tilton, was arrested for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements (subsequent offense).
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for resisting arrest.
Officers made 55 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses, 49 others being given written warnings, and one getting a written warning. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Parade Road, South Main Street, Roller Coaster Road, Channel Lane, and on Main Street were investigated.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Union Avenue and Main Street.
Reports of thefts on Edwards Street, Main Street, Strafford Street, and at the Dollar Tree store were investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Right Way Path.
A report of criminal trespass at Laconia Middle School was investigated.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.