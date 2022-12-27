LACONIA — Police handled 210 service calls from last Thursday morning to Tuesday morning.
Three people were arrested.
Dale A. Twardosky, 35, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Brian K. Glaski, 44, of Orchard Drive in Moultonborough, was arrested on two counts of breach of bail.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 47, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
One person was taken into protective custody.
Officers conducted six motor vehicle stops, which resulted in one driver being issued a verbal warning and five drivers being issued written warnings. Traffic accidents on Beacon Street East, at Endicott Street East and Plantation Road, Parade Road, Gilford Avenue, North Main Street, South Main Street, Court Street and on Union Avenue were investigated, as was a hit-and-run on Union Avenue.
A report of theft was investigated.
Officers completed three sex offender registrations.
Police responded to four calls to assist another agency or department.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Officers responded to one report of assault.
Police served trespass letters at Gale Memorial Library on North Main Street.
A report of vandalism was investigated.
Police investigated three animal complaints.
Officers completed nine welfare checks.
A report of criminal trespass was investigated.
Police performed three house checks.
Five reports of suspicious persons were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated six reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Two reports of violations of restraining orders were investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
