LACONIA — A Belmont man, on trial for a repeated sexual assault against a minor, has been found guilty.
A jury found Dennis E. Lapointe, 69, of Cycle Lane, guilty of four counts of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault. The jury returned the verdict Tuesday afternoon after one hour of deliberation.
Lapointe’s conviction followed a three-day trial in Belknap Superior Court.
Judge Elizabeth Leonard revoked Lapointe’s bail immediately after the verdict was announced. He is being held in the Belknap County Corrections facility pending sentencing.
Lapointe was charged with “many years of sexual assault against a juvenile female from the time she was 5 years old until she was 12,” said Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, who prosecuted the case.
“We’re very happy that the jury believed the victim in this case,” Livernois said. “We are mindful of how difficult it is for victims to have to testify in these cases.”
Livernois expected Lapointe will be sentenced within 30 days. Although he did not know precisely what sentence he would recommend, he said he would be seeking a sentence that included “significant prison time.”
Pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault is classified as a special felony, potentially punishable by 20 years in prison on each count.
