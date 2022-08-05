LACONIA — About 200 people summoned for jury duty will be at the Belknap County Courthouse on Monday as the process to pick a jury for the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry gets underway.

All of next week has been set aside for the process of picking the 12 jurors and four alternates who will hear testimony about Sapry’s role in the murder of Wilfred Guzman in April 2019, and his mental state at the time of the murder.

