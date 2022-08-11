Sapry Jury Selection

Hassan Sapry, right, looks over at his attorneys, Mark Sisti and Wade Harwood as they go over notes during jury selection in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday. Sapry is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Wilfred Guzman Sr. in 2019. At left are prosecuting attorneys Danielle Sakowski and Jeff Strelzin. (Michael Mortensen/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Nine men and seven women will make up the jury which will hear the murder-insanity case of Hassan Sapry who has been charged in the death of Wilfred Guzman Sr.

Five jurors were chosen Thursday in the fourth day of the jury selection process. The jury will consist of 16 people — 12 regular jurors and four alternates.

