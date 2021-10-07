A Gilford man arrested in July after a prolonged, high-speed boat chase following a domestic assault complaint has been indicted on several charges in connection with the incident.
Peter E. Morrissette, 59, of 23 Smith Cove Road was indicted on two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — both felonies. He was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of disobeying an officer and resisting arrest.
The indictment was one of a number issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that there is enough evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Morrissette’s arrest on July 15 followed an hour-long boat chase on Lake Winnipesaukee during which he attempted to outrun state Marine Patrol patrol boats in a pursuit that covered parts of the lake in four different communities.
The reckless conduct charges allege that Morrissette turned his boat toward two Marine Patrol officers who were in separate watercraft and then accelerated toward their boats.
Morrissette was charged with simple assault in connection with the domestic violence complaint. That case is being handled at the district court level.
At the time of his arrest, Morrissette’s attorney, Mark Sisti, called the charges “greatly exaggerated.”
Others indicted were:
Spiros Athanasopoulos, 43, of Gunstock Hill Road, in Gilford, was indicted for aggravated DWI relating to a collision involving serious injury to himself, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for fleeing from police at speeds as high as 70 to 80 mph on a motorcycle, disobeying an officer in connection with a motor vehicle accident which resulted in serious injury, and receiving stolen property — a motorcycle. The chase and accident occurred on June 3 in New Hampton.
David Barbosa, 46, of Mechanic Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic violence criminal threatening involving fear of bodily injury, three counts of witness tampering, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Ian Bastraw, 28, of Strafford Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and a charge of disobeying an officer.
Kyle F. Bisson, 34, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of aggravated DWI in connection with an accident in August 2020 in Laconia in which he was seriously injured.
Edward Bryans, 59, of Mountain Drive, in Marlborough, was indicted for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. According to the indictment, Bryans deliberately struck another person with his car.
Dylan Charles, 20, of Pear Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.
Ryan Decato, 32, of Hawkins Pond Road, in Center Harbor, was indicted for burglary.
Branden Gallagher, 30, of Bee Hole Road, in Loudon, was indicted on four counts of theft by deception, According to the indictments, Gallagher submitted allegedly bogus invoices to a Laconia business totaling $64,618.67 for materials when the actual cost of the materials was less. Two counts allege Gallagher sought reimbursement of $55,320.67 for materials which in reality cost $3,514.38.
Andrew Gilman, 27, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief.
Jeramy M. Hodges, 47, of Provencal Road, in Laconia, was indicted for non-payment of child support. According to the indictment, Hodges owes more than $10,000 in back child support, dating back to Nov. 15, 2007.
Ronald C. Judd, 34, of Wildlife Boulevard, in Belmont, was indicted on two counts of second-degree assault, and charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, attempted criminal restraint, and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Davin Kane, 44, of Hobart Hill Road, in Hebron, was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking.
Skylyn Leach-Sargent, 22, of Rand Road, in Northfield, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, and simple assault.
Corrine Murphy, 40, of Asteria Lane, in Rochester, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Ernest Paige, 43, of Dell Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Gabriel Ross, 21, of Broadway Street, in Pittsfield, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief which caused damage in excess of $1,500.
Christopher C. Shuman, 38, of Weeks Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Jacob Sirles, 30, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail conditions.
Michael S. Sleeper, 43, of Beauty Hill Road, in Barnstead, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence reckless conduct involving a deadly weapon, and a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.
Heidi Sweeney, 43, of Overland Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of disobeying an officer stemming from a motor vehicle accident in which she was seriously injured, and a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Travis Thibeault, 28, of Waterman Street, in Manchester, was indicted on two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Roderick Urquhart, 36, of Northbrook Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Theodore Wiggin, 69, formerly of the state Designated Receiving Facility, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault, and a charge of criminal threatening. According to the indictment, Wiggin attacked a 52-year-old woman causing her to suffer a concussion.
Amin Wilson, 43, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct involving a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.
