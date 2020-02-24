Paul O’Connor, 35, of Route 140, Gilmanton, is facing arson-related charges after a Belknap County Superior Court Grand Jury handed up three indictments against him.
O’Connor is facing a Class A felony charge for possession of an infernal machine, defined under the law as any device for endangering life or doing unusual damage to property, or both, by fire or explosion. Police allege that, in July 2019, O’Connor used a device to start a fire inside a 2008 Jeep Patriot belonging to someone else, causing damage to the vehicle in Laconia. There are two related Class B felony charges — arson and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — for the same incident.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
