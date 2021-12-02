GILFORD — Police handled 78 service calls from Sunday through Tuesday.
Two people were arrested.
Daniel Kelly, 27, of Howard Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Alexis L. Burton, 33, of Plantation Road, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 42 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on the Laconia Bypass.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Sargent Place, and on Waterford Place.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of harassment on Old Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Sleeper Hill Road.
