GILFORD — Police handled 129 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday.
Two people were arrested.
Tracy Richardson, 59, of Intervale Road, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Lucio Hernandez, 59, of Beaman Street, in Laconia, was arrested for beach of bail, DWI, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 62 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Annis Drive, and on Lakeshore Road.
A report of theft of personal property on East Marina Drive was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Liscomb Circle.
Reports of prowlers on Morrill Street, Rosewood Avenue, and on Lakeshore Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Liberty Hill Road.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
