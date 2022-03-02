GILFORD — Police handled 117 service calls from last Friday through Tuesday.
Five people were arrested.
Corey A. Verrill, 33, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Robert Aguiar, 48, of Allen Road, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and resisting arrest.
Eric Fench, 37, of Area Road, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Michele G. Tinker, 37, of Morningside Drive, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Lawrence C. Moss, 37, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, DWI, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 44 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), Deer Run Lane, Rowe Farm Road, and on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A).
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Henderson Road.
Officers responded to a report of a mental health emergency.
A report of shoplifting on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Officers responded to three reports of domestic disturbances.
