GILFORD — Police handled 286 service calls from June 21 through Monday.
Eighteen adults were arrested.
Cassidy Wechter, 20, of San Diego, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol, and for making or possessing a fake ID.
Mirabella P. Vulikh, 20, of Burlington, Vermont, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Beau Keough, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol, and for possession and/or use of tobacco products.
Kyle Harrington, 22, no fixed address, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice.
Derrick T. Davis, 52, of Baldwin Street, in Laconia, was arrested for indecent exposure.
Patrick G. Naughton, 30, of Bridge Street, in Manchester, was arrested arrested for simple assault.
Cassidy E. Fadden 25, of Paradise Road, in Woodstock, was arrested for resisting arrest, and obstructing government administration.
Logan J. Swett, 18, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Philip Nichols, 19, of Hale Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Benjamin W. Muthersbaugh, 18, of Hoyt Road, in Gilford, was arrested for making/possessing a false ID.
Devin Liberty, 26, of Lyndonville, Vermont, was arrested for simple assault.
Connor Burke, 18, of Weston, Massachusetts, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Mia K. Demarco, 18, of Cotton Farm Road, in Danville, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.
Alyssa H. Moreau, 25, of Lyndonville, Vermont, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.
David Noyes, 22, of Barnet, Vermont, was arrested for domestic violence, obstructing the report of a crime or injury, and for criminal mischief.
Sean Savage, 20, of Burlington, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Jamie Lyn Powderly, 20, of Billerica, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Renee M. Dinocco, 23, of Ipswich, Massachusetts, was arrested for theft by deception, and for resisting arrest.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for transporting alcohol.
Eleven people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
In addition, police dealt with 22 other intoxication incidents, 18 of them at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers made 74 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Lily Pond Road (Route 11C), the Laconia Bypass, Meadowbrook Lane, Old Lakeshore Road, and on Weirs Road (Route 11B).
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of three assaults at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Reports of theft of personal property on Old Lakeshore Road, Liberty Hill Road, and Meadowbrook Lane were investigated.
Police investigated reports of a prowler on Lily Pond Road, Lakeshore Road, Sugarbush Lane, and on Weirs Road.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Reports of criminal trespass on Weirs Road, Meadowbrook Lane, and on Lake Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Mountain Drive.
Officers responded to eight domestic disturbance calls, six of them at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
