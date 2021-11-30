A Gilford man is facing attempted murder and other charges in connection with a domestic disturbance in February.
Garrett Korytko, 30, of Cottonwood Trail in Gilford, was indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of domestic violence second-degree assault, and criminal threatening.
The indictments were among a number issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to one indictment, Korytko forced a bag over his alleged victim’s face and held it until the person stopped moving. Other indictments state that he strangled the alleged female victim by placing the bag over her face and by putting one or both arms around her neck, and that he broke down a locked door to the bathroom where she had taken refuge.
The incidents occurred on Feb. 17, and Korytko has been held in preventive detention in the Belknap County Jail since then.
According to an affidavit filed in connection with the case, Korytko was arrested after police were called to a residence on Cottonwood Trail. It was there that they found the alleged victim with evidence of bruises, and that several parts of the house were covered in blood.
Korytko was apprehended in the woods near the residence a short time later with the help of a K-9.
“It is obvious (the alleged victim) has a history of abuse,” the affidavit states.
Others indicted were:
Matthew Aube, 41, of Winwood Drive, in Center Barnstead, was indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, a charge of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, two charges of witness tampering, and a charge of misuse of a computer.
Gene Zarella, 49, of Sherwood Drive, in Tilton, was indicted on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault of a minor. The indictments state two of the alleged assaults occurred between March of 2006 and July 2007 when the alleged victim was under 13 years of age, and another two alleged assaults occurred between March 2014 and July 2014 when the alleged victim was between ages 13 and 16.
Megan Davis, 37, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was indicted on one felony charge and one misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals. The indictments allege that Davis drowned her dog.
Alysia Baker, 31, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was indicted for receiving stolen property.
Todd Brisendine, 27, of Lower Bay Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, and domestic violence criminal threatening.
Zackarie Brown, 23, of Suncook Valley Road, in Alton, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Jerkevin Buckner, 25, of Steele Hill, in Sanbornton, was indicted for domestic violence reckless conduct, and two charges of criminal threatening — one a felony and the other a misdemeanor.
Cameron Clairmont, 29, of Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was indicted for burglary.
Nicholas Dawes, 30, of Calef Hill Road, in Tilton, was indicted on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking. The indictments allege that he stole a motor vehicle, and some tools.
Skyler Durgin, 19, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Jessica Greenwood, 34, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted for nonconsensual dissemination of private sex. The indictment alleges Greenwood passed on a picture which showed a person’s intimate parts.
Ashlea Haskell, 29, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking by allegedly embezzling from her employer.
Lisa Haskell, 32, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of assault by a prisoner.
Jay Homer, 38, of Bay Hill Road, in Alton, was indicted on six charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and one charge of second-degree assault. All the charges involve the same alleged victim, according to the indictments.
Christopher Hughes, 30, of Rowe Court, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of identity fraud.
James W. Hurd, 31, of Highland Terrace, in Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of burglary. He was also indicted on two counts of domestic violence simple assault — both misdemeanors.
Michael Instasi, 50, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, witness tampering, criminal threatening, and a misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order.
Mariah Isabelle, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Katelyn M.J. Lewis, 37, of Tilton Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted for burglary.
Justin Manning, 20, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Sean M. Murphy, 34, of Birch Hill Road, in Hooksett, was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and driving after having been certified as an habitual offender.
Joseph Russo, 20, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Russo allegedly stabbed a person several times in back with a knife, according to the indictment.
James E. Smith, 42, of Salisbury Road, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Mark Smith, 57, of River Road, in Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of driving after being certified an habitual offender, and on a charge of DWI.
Stephen Smith, 55, of Orchard Hill Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault, and two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Joshua Wiggin, 40, of Oak Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of theft of lost or mislaid money.
Donald Wilson, 60, of Wakeman Road, in Belmont, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
