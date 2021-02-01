LACONIA — Local police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing which occurred Sunday afternoon on Blueberry Lane.
Police Chief Matt Canfield identified the arrested man as Trenton McDonald, 24, of 157 Highland St., #2, in Laconia. He was charged with second-degree assault.
Canfield said police were notified at about 2 p.m. Sunday of a disturbance near 150 Blueberry Lane which involved people out in the street with bats and shovels.
While police were en route a person called police to report being stabbed. Canfield said the victim received non-life-threatening injuries to the abdomen and was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital for treatment and later released.
A short time later McDonald came to the police station and after speaking to officers was placed under arrest. He is currently confined on a 72-hour hold from state Probation and Parole.
Canfield said police are still investigating what may have sparked the altercation.
Police interviewed another man about the stabbing report. He was not arrested in connection with that incident, but was arrested on a warrant related to another matter. Canfield identified him Joseph Costello, 28, of 19 Lamprey Road, in Belmont.
