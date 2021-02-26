LACONIA — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a third person — possibly in the Laconia area — who is wanted in connection with the drug overdose death of a toddler.
Dana Dolan, 25, is wanted on charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from the death of a 20-month-old girl last November in Londonderry. Authorities allege the child died after ingesting fentanyl.
The U.S. Marshal’s Office is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Dolan who “was last known to be in the Tilton, Northfield, and Laconia areas, where he is known to have family, friends, and associates.”
The dead child’s parents, Mark Geremia, 32, of Cottage Street, in Northfield, and Shawna Cote, 29, of Franklin Street, in Laconia, were arrested on Tuesday and charged with negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.
According to court records, Dolan told investigators that he and Geremia and Cote were returning from Lawrence, Massachusetts, when they pulled into a truck stop off Interstate 93 in Londonderry. They had gone to Lawrence to purchase drugs with money Geremia had received from selling an ATV. The three ingested heroin enroute and again after they pulled into the truck stop, according to an arrest affidavit. Dolan told investigators that he dozed off and then was awakened by Geremia who was screaming the child was dead. Dolan said that both he and Cote gave a dose of NARCAN to the unresponsive toddler.
Anyone seeing someone who resembles Dolan should call 9-1-1, their local police department, or the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, the Marshal's Office said.
