CONCORD — A contractor, formerly of New Durham, has been indicted for theft in connection with business dealings in Alton, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.
Kevin Clague, 38, now of Churubusco, Indiana, was indicted on a felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking. The indictment was issued last month by a statewide grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that there is enough evidence of a possible crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
The indictment alleges that Clague, who operates Clague’s Contracting and Design LLC, took money from an Alton resident between July 31, 2019, and March 31, 2020. The amount totaled more than $1,500 altogether, the indictment states.
Clague was indicted on a similar charge last September.
At that time, Clague was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly taking money from a different Alton resident between June 27, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2018. As in the previous case the amount taken from the victim altogether exceeded $1,500, according to the indictment.
Both charges are Class A felonies, potentially punishable by 7½ to 15 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $4,000 for each charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.