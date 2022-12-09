Accused murderer Hassan Sapry, his attorney Wade Harwood, and Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin met with Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard in a sealed hearing on Friday to the discuss the status of Sapry’s case.
The virtual status conference was only 10 minutes long and conducted in private.
“It makes sense to have this entire proceeding sealed,” Harwood told the judge.
Dressed in inmate garb, Sapry could be seen viewing the session remotely from the Belknap County Corrections facility where he has been held since he was arrested on April 26, 2019, one week after he allegedly murdered Wilfred Guzman Sr. Authorities had concluded Guzman died the day before in his Blueberry Lane apartment in a struggle in which he was stabbed with a sword and other objects, causing 140 wounds.
Sapry is facing charges of first-degree and second-degree murder in connection with Guzman’s death. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Friday’s hearing occurred 3-and-a-half months after Sapry’s trial was abruptly halted in August. Leonard declared a mistrial after one week of testimony because of what she said were “unforeseen issues.” She told the jury she was not at liberty to elaborate.
The judge then ordered Sapry to undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he was mentally fit to understand the charges against him as well as his ability to rationally participate in any court proceedings and meaningfully assist his attorneys in his defense.
A status conference which had been scheduled for October was canceled.
On Tuesday Leonard granted the request of Sapry’s lawyers to seal the report of their client’s competency evaluation.
Other documents filed by the defense attorney’s since the mistrial have likewise been sealed.
