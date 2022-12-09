Richard Homsi

Richard Homsi gestures as he tells Judge Elizabeth Leonard in Belknap Superior Court Friday why the Governor’s Island Club should not be allowed to take possession of his house on Summit Avenue in Laconia, to satisfy a court judgment. GIC attorneys Paul Fitzgerald and Allison Ambrose and GIC President Scott Goebel listen at left. (Michael Mortensen/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

Richard Homsi's 10-year dispute with the Governor's Island Club isn't over yet.

After a hearing Friday, Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard is deciding whether to allow the GIC to take possession of Hosmi's lakefront residence to satisfy a court judgment.

