LACONIA — A local transient was arrested on several drug charges after local police raided a house on Messer Street Thursday morning and seized a large quantity of drugs, Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield reported.
Kenneth Maccabee, 38, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle.
Police, with a warrant, searched a residence at 40 Messer St. and found 6 grams (0.2 ounce) of heroin/fentanyl and 3 to 4 grams (about 0.12 ounce) of methamphetamine, Canfield reported.
“The was the result of a several months-long investigation conducted by our Drug Unit in combination with our detective who is assigned to the state Attorney General’s Drug Task Force,” and was part of an ongoing effort to “impact the sales and distribution of drugs in the city,” Canfield said in a prepared statement.
Maccabee was released on personal recognizance bail pending an arraignment in Belknap Superior Court.
Canfield said more charges would be filed in connection with the case.
