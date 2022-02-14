BARNSTEAD — A Farmington resident is facing multiple charges after a motor vehicle pursuit through three towns.
Barnstead police attempted to stop a pickup truck shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Barnstead Police Sergeant Patrick Ryan and Officer Garrett Patten attempted to stop the vehicle, clocked at speeds up to 80 mph on Route 28, police reported.
The officers pursued the vehicle which at times had its headlights off in an effort to elude police. The pursuit continued through Barnstead, Alton, and into New Durham where the truck got stuck.
Police then took into custody the driver, who they identified as Joshua Kitner, 45, of Farmington. Kitner was charged with disobeying a police officer, reckless operation, speeding and having an open container of alcohol inside a motor vehicle.
Kitner was released on bail pending an appearance in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia.
— Michael Mortensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.