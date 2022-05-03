GILFORD — Kris Kelley, a career Gilford police officer, has been named the town’s police chief.
The selectboard voted unanimously Monday to appoint Kelley, who has been deputy chief for the past 4½ years.
He succeeds Anthony Bean Burpee who resigned last month after being on leave since January when he became the subject of a criminal investigation, the focus of which has not been divulged.
Moments after being appointed, he was sworn in as chief by Town Clerk Danielle LaFond.
Kelley joined the Gilford Police Department nearly 22 years ago as a patrol officer shortly after graduating from the criminal justice program from New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord.
In the following years he rose steadily through the ranks, becoming a corporal in 2003, a detective sergeant in 2007, a lieutenant in 2012, and deputy chief in 2017.
“I’m thankful that the selectmen have given me the opportunity to lead the department,” Kelley said Tuesday.
He said his years of service in the department, and particularly his time as deputy chief, put him in a good position to assume the chief’s duties at this time.
“I’m very well versed in Gilford and this department,” he said. “I am very proud of that. I am expecting that (experience) will allow for a seamless transition in leadership.”
He noted that he has had a role in the hiring of many officers and so has an extensive working relationship and familiarity with many members of the 32-person department, 21 of whom are full-time sworn officers.
Kelley said one of his first priorities will be to fill current staff vacancies — two officer positions and two dispatchers — through the promotion and recruitment process.
In announcing Kelley’s appointment, Kevin Hayes, chair of the selectboard, noted his outstanding qualifications and leadership abilities along with his many years of experience.
Kelley, who grew up in the Laconia-Gilford area, said he started thinking about law enforcement work while he was a college student in Boston. During that time he befriended several Boston police officers who encouraged his interest in police work.
He then left Northeastern University where he had been majoring in communications and enrolled in NHTI to study criminal justice.
While much of Kelley’s career has involved increasing managerial responsibilities, he said that his experience as a patrol officer in those early years has been critical to his success.
“The patrol officer is the most impactful position,” he said. “They are the ones who have the daily contact with people.”
Kelley and his wife have three children. He is currently living in Gilford while their house in Gilmanton is being renovated.
A formal investiture ceremony, where Kelley will receive the insignia of his new office, is being planned.
