LACONIA — A local woman who threw potted plants at an automobile, damaging the vehicle, received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.
Leah Marceau, 35, of 83C Batchelder St., in Laconia, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Belknap Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Marceau to 12 months in the House of Correction with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. He also ordered her to make restitution of $3,450 to the victim. She was also ordered to serve six months probation, but O’Neill said the probation would be suspended if she made restitution to the victim within six months.
Marceau initially faced a felony-level criminal mischief charge for throwing potted plants and other items at a 2008 Chevrolet Camaro.
