LACONIA — Authorities expect to charge two people after a chase in Tilton and Sanbornton — at times reaching speeds greater than 100 mph — Tuesday evening.
According to the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling west on Laconia Road (Route 3) after seeing it cut off another vehicle in the area of Silver Lake Road and Laconia Road.
The vehicle failed to stop after the officer turned on his emergency lights and siren.
The pursuit continued onto Interstate 93. The fleeing vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, the Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday.
“The suspect used two crossovers to change the direction of the pursuit and narrowly missed colliding with traffic,” the department said in a report released to the media.
Belknap County Sheriff William Wright said the deputy broke off the chase because of the danger it was posing to regular traffic on the high-speed highway.
The department said two suspects in the vehicle had been identified and warrants are being drawn up for their arrest.
The department is asking anyone with relevant information to call Sheriff’s Department Detective Christopher Rideout at 603-729-1251.
Other agencies, including State Police, and Tilton and Sanbornton police, assisted in the incident.
