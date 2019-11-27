BRISTOL — Police handled 212 calls for service between Oct. 13 and Oct. 26, resulting in seven adult criminal arrests, two superior court indictments, and 11 criminal offense investigations. Officers also performed 70 motor vehicle stops, investigated two motor vehicle accidents, and conducted 170 directed enforcement patrols, area checks, and foot patrols.
Arrested were Wade Huke, 46, of Campton, on a DWI charge; Tuckerman Kennedy, 23, of Gilford, arrested for DWI; Ryan Alessandro, 43, of Franklin, arrested for DWI; Adam Akerman, 25, of Bristol, arrested on a charge of simple assault; Garrett Fleury, 25, of Bristol, arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended; Mary Carriere, 56, of Taunton, Massachusetts, arrested for DWI; and Dennis Herra, 40, of Bristol, arrested on a bench warrant.
Those indicted by the Grafton County grand jury stemming from a Bristol Police Department investigation were:
Jonathan Tyrell, 30, of Hill, was indicted for having drugs in a motor vehicle, possession of controlled drugs, dealing in prescription drugs, receiving stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Keith Sorrell, 37, of New Hampton, was indicted for possession of a controlled drug.
Other call reasons included drug activity complaints, drug investigations, domestic disturbances, mental health emergency, fight, disturbances, intoxicated persons, warrant checks, wanted persons, criminal investigation follow-ups, harassment, 911 investigation, attempted burglary, theft, criminal mischief, trespassing, criminal threatening, noise complaints, and neighbor disputes.
Also: Suspicious vehicles, suspicious persons, disturbances, motor vehicle complaints, DWI complaints, welfare checks, civil standbys, residential alarms, business alarms, lost property, parking complaints, civil matters, paperwork service, protective order services, animal complaints, public assists, motorist assists, fingerprints, sex offender registrations, VIN verifications, road hazards, juvenile complaints, community policing events, assist other police agencies, and assist the fire department.
