SANBORNTON — State Police have identified the man struck and killed on Interstate 93 as Ernest Duncan, 80, of Bristol. Duncan was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday as he was attempting to remove debris from the travel portion of the highway.
According to a statement released to the media, Duncan had parked his pickup truck on the left side of the highway, and had gotten out of the vehicle to remove an obstruction in the middle of the road when he was hit.
Oncoming traffic was “unable to avoid him,” State Police said.
Duncan was struck by one vehicle, which in turn was struck by a second vehicle.
The drivers of the two vehicles were taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital—Franklin for evaluation.
The accident occurred at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, about 3 1/2 miles north of Exit 22.
Due to the seriousness of the crash, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit was sent to the scene to assist. The southbound lanes of I-93 between Exits 22 and 23 were shut down for two hours while officers conducted the roadside investigation. One lane was reopened at 1 p.m., and the second lane about one hour later, according to the state Department of Transportation.
State Police-Troop D were assisted on scene by troopers from Troops E and F, along with New Hampton, Sanbornton, and Bristol police departments, Sanbornton and New Hampton Fire and Rescue and crews from DOT’s New Hampton facility.
The crash remains under investigation, police said. They are asking anyone that has information to please contact Trooper Joshua Farmer at 603-227-0038 or by email at Joshua.A.Farmer@dos.nh.gov.
