SANBORNTON — State Police have identified the man struck and killed on Interstate 93 as Ernest Duncan, 80, of Bristol. Duncan was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday as he was attempting to remove debris from the travel portion of the highway.

According to a statement released to the media, Duncan had parked his pickup truck on the left side of the highway, and had gotten out of the vehicle to remove an obstruction in the middle of the road when he was hit.

