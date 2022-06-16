LACONIA — The Laconia Police Department is continuing to monitor posts on social media regarding a man in a white van that may be approaching young woman.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said Thursday he had spoken with a Breezeline representative earlier in the day who told the chief that the company was in the process of pulling information from the GPS transponders on their vehicles as well as vehicles used by their subcontractors to determine if any of those vehicles were in the area of the high school last Thursday afternoon or last Friday morning.
“No one has contacted Breezeline or local police to make a specific allegation involving a Breezeline employee or contractor,” said Andrew Walton, a spokesperson for Breezeline. “While this rumor has not been substantiated in any way, we have reached out to Laconia police to assist in their investigation.”
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.