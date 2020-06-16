BELMONT — Police responded to 139 service calls between June 5 and early morning last Friday, June 12.
Eight people were arrested.
Douglas P. Schnelle, 40, of Cherry Street, in Belmont was arrested on a charge of domestic violence, and violation of a protective order.
David L. Delucca, 48, of Gerick Lane, in Belmont, was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal mischief (vandalism), driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and simple assault.
Timothy A. Bullock, 58, of Main Street, in Belmont, was arrested on warrant issued by Tilton police.
Jonathan C. Joy-Pagliarulo, 38, of Peter Court, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Amanda O. Boyce, 23, of Gale Street, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of theft.
Joshua I. Gagne, 38, of Union Road, in Belmont, was arrested on seven bench warrants issued by Laconia District Court.
Michelle A. Gagne, 40, no fixed address, was arrested for violation of probation or parole.
Yarbu Hughes, 38, of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested for driving without a license.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 60 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Dupont Road.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Union Road.
Reports of thefts on Sunshine Drive, Bean Hill Road, Dutile Shore Road, Greenleaf Court, Depot Street, and First Street were investigated.
Police investigated possible drug violations on Main Street, and Leslie Roberts Drive.
A report of harassment on Leavitt Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Belmont Self Storage.
A report of criminal mischief on Cherry Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of shots being fired in the vicinity of Durrell Mountain Road, Kayla Drive, and Route 106.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including four classified as domestic disturbances.
