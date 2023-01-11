BELMONT — Police handled 109 service calls from 11 a.m. Dec. 26 through 11 a.m. Jan. 2.
Five people were arrested.
Mark T. Carroll, 44, of Epsom, was arrested on charges of driving after suspension of license and circumventing an alcohol ignition interlock device.
Tammy L. McDonald, 46, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of having a menace, nuisance, or vicious dog.
Troy R. Marcoux, 21, of Belmont, was arrested on bench warrants.
Jason R. Fournier, 32, of Belmont, was arrested on three charges of possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense, transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle, and being in control of premises where drugs are kept.
Alicia J. Morin, 35, of Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Officers made 36 motor vehicle stops, and investigated hit-and-run accidents on the bypass and on Hurricane Road.
Police responded to six animal complaints.
Five reports of suspicious vehicles were investigated.
Police received nine calls to assist another department or agency.
Officers served paperwork on one occasion.
A report of criminal mischief was investigated.
Officers investigated a report of identity theft.
Police investigated a report of a drug or narcotics violation.
Officers investigated two reports of theft.
One restraining order was served.
Police investigated two reports of burglar alarms and one report of a fire alarm.
Officers took fingerprints once.
One report of harassment was investigated.
Officers assisted a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
Three reports of suspicious persons were investigated.
Police responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
