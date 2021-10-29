BELMONT — Police handled 271 service calls between Oct. 10 and early Monday.
Twelve people were arrested.
Delbert Baker, 44, of Tilton, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Leo M. Hanson Jr., 55, of Gilmanton, was arrested for littering.
Barbara N. Reno, 51, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of liability for the conduct of another.
Kendra L. Peters, 43, of Ashland, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle without a breath alcohol ignition interlock device.
Albertus S. Gage III, 53, of Goffstown, was arrested on two charges of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene) which resulted in serious injury.
Timothy Yacobian, 33, of Revere, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Anthony J. Craib, 58, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Eric M. Hatfield, 49, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of giving false information about his identity while attempting to obtain a handgun.
Carroll R. Thompson, 50, of Gilford, was arrested on a warrant.
Michael Morron, 29, of Belmont, was arrested on warrant.
Nicholas M. Fletcher, 21, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.
James C. MacDonald, 59, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 51 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), two accidents on Province Road (Route 107), as well as accidents on Depot Street, Plummer Hill Road, Brown Hill Road, and Concord Street.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Laconia Road, Daniel Webster Highway, Horne Road, and at Belmont High School.
Reports of thefts on Johnson Street, Maple Hill Drive, Sunset Drive, and at Belmont Self Storage North, and Belmont Family Dental Center, were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud at Shaw's supermarket.
A report of harassment on Holly Tree Circle was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Depot Street.
Reports of criminal mischief on South Road, and at the bandstand, and at J&L Autobody were investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbances, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
