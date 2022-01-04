BELMONT — Police handled 194 service calls from Dec. 27 through midday Monday.
Ten people were arrested.
Peter E. Anastos, 24, of Meredith, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
Robert Ramalho, 29, of Tilton, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Jonathan C. Joy-Pagliarulo, 40, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of dealing/possession of prescription drugs. He was also arrested on two bench warrants.
Michael W. Hoffman, 42, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Matthew R. Greenwood, 37, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Kendra L. Peters, 43, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense). She was also arrested on a warrant.
Robert E. Leroux, 49, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and for having an open alcoholic beverage container inside a vehicle.
Michael E. Nowell, 37, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, domestic violence false imprisonment, domestic violence obstructing the reporting of a crime or injury, and for criminal mischief.
Kathleen V. Stone, 61, of Franklin, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Officers made 98 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), Brown Hill Road, Depot Street, and on Seavey Road.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Dearborn Street.
A report of a fraud on Tucker Shore Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Silkwood Avenue, Jamestown Road, and at the Circle K on Laconia Road.
A report of criminal threatening on Concord Street was investigated.
Officers responded to one report of a disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.