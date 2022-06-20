BELMONT — Police handled 170 service calls from June 13 through midday Monday.
Ten people were arrested.
Jeremy D. Cook, 48, of Belmont, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense), possession of fentanyl, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Nathaniel Spooner, 46, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and resisting arrest.
Nicholas T. McKenney, 28, of Allenstown, was arrested on a warrant.
Barbara J. Chesley, 55, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault, and a charge of simple assault.
Laura A. MacDonald, 51, of Belmont, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Angeline M. Pelky, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Eric K. Gonyer, 38, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Logan N. Moulton, 18, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for violating the prohibitions on his driver's license.
Athena F. Braswell, 52, of Tilton, was arrested on multiple warrants.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for possession or use of tobacco products.
Two juvenile runaways, ages 17 and 15, were taken into protective custody.
Officers made 52 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Road, Shaker Road, Laconia Road (Route 106), Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), and on the Laconia Bypass.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Durrell Mountain Road, Brown Hill Road, Depot Street, and at Speedy Wash n Go car wash, and at Brookside Pizza.
A report of a burglary on School Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Autumn Drive.
Reports of criminal trespass on Brown Hill Road, Durrell Mountain Road, and on Stark Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Union Road.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
