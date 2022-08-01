BELMONT — Police handled 157 service calls between 11 a.m. July 25 and 11 a.m. Monday.
Eight people were arrested.
Nicholas DiDonato, 41, of Laconia, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense), and charges of transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, and being in control of premises where drugs were being kept.
Geoffrey D. Williams, 40, of Belmont, was arrested for criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.
Jerod I. Brining, 34, of Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail.
Otto B. Keller, 39, of Moultonborough, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Michael J. Danforth, 43, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Aaron J. Craig, 36, of Hudson, was arrested for DWI.
Michael Morron, 30, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Carroll. R. Akerman, 52, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 55 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), and on Shaker Road.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Main Street, Brown Hill Road, Hurricane Road, and on Bean Hill Road.
Reports of criminal trespass on Johnson Street, Leisure Lane, and on the WOW Trail were investigated.
A report of criminal mischief at the Circle K at Laconia Road and Gilmanton Road (Route 140) was investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls.
