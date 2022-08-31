BELMONT — Police handled 120 service calls from 11 a.m. on Aug. 22 through 11 a.m. Monday.
Six people were arrested.
BELMONT — Police handled 120 service calls from 11 a.m. on Aug. 22 through 11 a.m. Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Pamela E. Laboe, 63, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Nicholas T. McKenney, 28, of Allenstown, was arrested for breach of bail, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving without a valid license. He was also arrested on multiple warrants.
Shane M. Donovan, 31, of Franklin, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on multiple warrants
Rudolphe L. Dion, 68, of Belmont, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Jody R. Gilbert, 53, of Belmont, was arrested for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and for simple assault.
Nathan G. Slack, 48, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for tampering with a blood alcohol ignition interlock device.
Officers made 32 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Road, and on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated a report of a theft on Durrell Mountain Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Holly Tree Circle was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Maple Hill Drive.
Reports of criminal trespass on Union Road, and on Main Street were investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.