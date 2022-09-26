BELMONT — Police handled 132 service calls from 11 a.m. Sept 19 through 11 a.m. Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Tirar Tortorello, 53, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and simple assault.
Janelle D. Moulton, 35, of Belmont, was arrested for violation of probation or parole.
Adam J. Cordano, 40, of Nashua, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
Jessica L. Patten, 42, of Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense), transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, and being in control of premises where controlled drugs were being kept.
William G. Smith, 66, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving a motor vehicle after having been certified an habitual offender.
Officers conducted 31 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Road, Leavitt Road, and at Monument Square.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Arlene Drive.
Reports of thefts on Haven Lane, and on Dove Terrace were investigated.
Police investigated one report of sexual offenses.
Reports of criminal trespass on Johnson Street, and on Laconia Road (Route 106) were investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
